Local businesses get boost from federal COVID relief funds

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Local businesses are getting a boost as part of a program created by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Vermonters can now get discounts at some of their favorite local businesses though the Buy Local Vermont Program.

The types of businesses registered with the program range from restaurants and cafe’s -- to local gyms and toy stores.

“It was a program that was developed to help get money directly to businesses in need,” said Nate Formalarie with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Once customers sign up, they get a deal worth up to $30 off their purchase at a participating shop outlined in the program.

The program then pulls money from the Federal COVID relief fund to send that shop they money they lost.

The idea is, the business will still get the full amount for the product, but customers don’t have to pay full price.

“Our local small businesses are really the heartbeat of any community -- so we want to make sure that some of that funding is going directly to them,” said Formalarie.

Over a thousand Vermont business have registered for this ‘Buy Local’ program, including a handful right in St. Albans City

“I think we really support our local businesses and small businesses -- so I think an incentive like this should be really great for us,” said Whitney Olado, a member and long-time family friend at the Fitness Zone.

She says the program will help keep her gym running.

“You know as a patron of the gym -- now is a super-important time to have a healthy mind and body, so having this open is hugely important to me,” said Olado.

“We got an email about it, and then our local -- business group sent out a reminder for everybody to, be sure to join it,” said Erik Stumpf, the owner of the Frozen Ogre.

He says this program will get more people through his door.

“We get some advertising and hopefully that will put some money in people’s pockets to spend locally,” said Stumpf.

The Buy Local Vermont Program launches on September 8th and will continue until the $500,000 is used up.

