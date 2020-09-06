Local musician to drive cross country, looking for support

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - He’s a wandering musician, walking to the beat of his own guitar.

Cambridge-based singer and songwriter Georgie Murtie is looking to hit the road in the name of music, but he needs a little help.

He plays around local venues now, but is hoping to expand his reach.

So he’s road tripping with his pup, Mercy, across the US, careful to avoid COVID hot spots, in October.

Murtie tells us he’s hoping to hit Nashville and Memphis before heading west... playing his music along the way.

Murtie entered the local music industry in 2017 after serving 33 years on the Essex Police Department, after a little encouragement from his late wife, Linda.

“And my wife said you know, it’s time for you to get out of this and go back to what you first loved doing which was music. And so it was basically her idea and I’m thinking, wow it’s kind of late in life to do that. But then after thinking about it for 5 minutes I said why wouldn’t I jump at this chance?”

Murtie has set up a go-fund-me to help cover trip expenses...

He’ll be sleeping in his car with Mercy, but is looking to raise 5-thousand dollars for other things like food and gas.

