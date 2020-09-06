Looking Ahead, September 6th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Looking ahead to this week, here are some things we’re keeping on our radar.

Looking ahead to this Monday some changes to keep in mind for those of you who use the lake champlain ferries. Ferry service for Charlotte VT, and Essex, as well as NY crossing will be at one boat service.

Departures out of Charlotte, VT will be from 6:00am - 8:00pm hourly. And departures out of Essex, NY will be from 6:30am - 8:30pm.

There will be no changes to the Grand Isle, VT / Cumberland Head, or NY crossing schedule.

Looking Ahead to this Tuesday is the official start of school. Something we have been discussing for months, starts in just two days. While this has certainly been a topic widely debated among parents and lawmakers alike, schools across the state have launched models to keep kids safe - whether learning be remote or hybrid.

Also coming up on this Tuesday is a Ausable River Clean-Up. We have heard and told many stories about poor water in our community over this summer, and here is a chance to change a part of that. The Ausable River Association has partnered with Adirondack River Rentals, to host a clean-up day. This event is open to all community members and visitors. The more help the merrier. This event is in hopes or restoring, and protecting these waterways.

Volunteers will be helping by removing trash from the embankment, and will be provided with sanitized canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards to participants who need them. It is encouraged to bring your own boat if you have one.

The clean-up will begin at Adirondack River Rentals at 3004 US 9, Peru, NY at 11:0 0am or 1:00 pm depending on your preferred volunteer wave. For more information and to sign up email events@ausableriver.org and indicate which shift you would prefer.

That brings us next to the end of this week.

This Friday commemorates the 19th anniversary of 9/11. We will remember like any other year, but this year comes without as many commemoration events as usual due to the pandemic. So If you know of or your organization is hosting any event in commemoration feel free to let us know. We’d love to the help spread the message of commemoration.

