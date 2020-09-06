Advertisement

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

News

Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

Updated: 1 hours ago
Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

News

Vermont Community Law Center offers protesters free legal help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Black Lives Matter protesters now have the support of the Vermont Community Law Center.

News

Vermont Community Law Center offers protesters free legal help

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Saturday, the agency announced it is offering free legal assistance to the protesters who have been camping out in Battery Park and marching in the streets for almost two weeks.

Latest News

News

Sanders and Zuckerman hold virtual town hall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Senator Bernie Sanders and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman teamed up for a virtual town meeting called “Fighting for Justice in Vermont” Saturday.

News

Sanders and Zuckerman hold virtual town hall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senator Bernie Sanders and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman teamed up for a virtual town meeting called “Fighting for Justice in Vermont” Saturday.

News

Flags flying at half staff after death of former N.H. governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Flags are flying at half staff in New Hampshire following the death of former Governor Stephen Merrill.

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

AP

Paddlewheels found from Lake Champlain steamer sunk in 1819

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The two paddlewheels from the second commercial steamboat that sailed Lake Champlain more than two centuries ago have been found on the bottom of the lake.