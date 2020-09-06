Motorcycle crash in Vernon Vermont leaves New Hampshire man dead
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
Saturday night just after 6 pm Michael Gordon, age 53 from Keene New Hampshire had allegedly been travelling northbound on Governor Hunt Road in Vernon. Police say he failed to properly take a curve, and crashed into a telephone pole. He was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital but did die.
The crash is still under investigation.
