Motorcycle crash in Vernon Vermont leaves New Hampshire man dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Saturday night just after 6 pm Michael Gordon, age 53 from Keene New Hampshire had allegedly been travelling northbound on Governor Hunt Road in Vernon. Police say he failed to properly take a curve, and crashed into a telephone pole. He was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital but did die.

The crash is still under investigation.

