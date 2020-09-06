Advertisement

Union Strike ahead of Labor Day

Union Strike In support of BLM Movement
Union Strike In support of BLM Movement(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Just ahead of Labor Day, unions representing millions are threatening work stoppages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.That’s according to the Associated Press.

This comes amid calls for concrete measures that address racial injustice. In a public statement, labor leaders who represent teachers, autoworkers, truck drivers and clerical staff, among others, have said they are willing to escalate protest tactics to force local and federal lawmakers to take action on policing reform and systemic racism. The unions tell the AP they’re following the lead of professional athletes who last week staged walkouts to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pets with Potential, September 5th

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Pets with Potential, September 5th

News

Looking Ahead, September 6th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Looking Ahead, September 6th

News

Grand Isle baked goods store robbed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding a Saturday night robbery of a baked good shop in Grand Isle.

News

What to do Sunday, September 6th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, September 6th

Latest News

News

Local musician to drive cross country, looking for support

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Cambridge-based singer and songwriter Georgie Murtie is looking to hit the road in the name of music, but he needs a little help.

News

Local musician to drive cross country, looking for support

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cambridge-based singer and songwriter Georgie Murtie is looking to hit the road in the name of music, but he needs a little help.

News

Motorcycle crash in Vernon Vermont leaves New Hampshire man dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire man dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont

News

Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

News

Hacker delays firework show in Alburgh

Updated: 12 hours ago
Green Mountain Fireworks hosted a drive-in display set to tunes. Unfortunately, the company says a hacker jammed the frequency, putting the show hours behind schedule.

News

Vermont Community Law Center offers protesters free legal help

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Black Lives Matter protesters now have the support of the Vermont Community Law Center.