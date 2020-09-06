Union Strike ahead of Labor Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Just ahead of Labor Day, unions representing millions are threatening work stoppages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.That’s according to the Associated Press.

This comes amid calls for concrete measures that address racial injustice. In a public statement, labor leaders who represent teachers, autoworkers, truck drivers and clerical staff, among others, have said they are willing to escalate protest tactics to force local and federal lawmakers to take action on policing reform and systemic racism. The unions tell the AP they’re following the lead of professional athletes who last week staged walkouts to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

