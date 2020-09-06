What to do Sunday, September 6th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

The SHELDON Museum just welcomed five new works of art to their Garden: a Sculpture Heaven. They all represent natural forms of our world and environment. From the wind blowing through the grass, to the sun casting shadows. All of these pieces were created by Vermont artists. The museum wants to make sure their garden is a peaceful paradise for the local community in a time of great stress and worry. They are inviting folks to come by the garden at their own leisure and enjoy the outdoors, and the art work. This garden can be found at the Henry Sheldon Museum, on One-Park-Street, in Middlebury.

We have another event for you if you are into arts and crafts. the Annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair.

This event is typically held at Kenyon’s Field in Waitsfield over labor day weekend, but is now being held virtually. And for a bit longer. The event starts this weekend, and goes through October 12th. Over 25 artists from all over New England will put their work up for viewing, and sale on the Madriver website.

If you’d like to check out the fair or know someone else who would, we will have the link right here for you: https://www.madrivercraftfair.com/

And If you’re looking for an outdoor activity today that will also spread some good, we have the event for you. A Picking Party. Berry picking to benefit the hinesburg Food Shelf. Starting at 8 this morning, to 7 tonight you can stop by Sayre Fields Family Farm in Hinesburg. In exchange for helping the farm harvest their berries, for drinks they sell locally, the farm will donate money to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center food shelf.

For parking directions and more information about this event click this link: https://facebook.com/events/s/berry-picking-to-benefit-the-h/3190371851042315/?ti=icl

