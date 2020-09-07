Advertisement

Annual Connecticut River cleanup a monthlong event this year

The annual four-state effort to clean trash from the Connecticut River will still go on this year, but with some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual four-state effort to clean trash from the Connecticut River will still go on this year, but with some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The annual four-state effort to remove trash from the 410-mile Connecticut River is still going on this year, but with some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than the usual two-day event, the 24th annual Connecticut River Conservancy’s Source to Sea Cleanup is a monthlong event that will last all September so volunteers can practice safe social distancing.

The event involves thousands of volunteers cleaning the river and its tributaries on foot or by boat in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Last year, more than 3,600 volunteers hauled in nearly 67 tons of trash, from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment and food waste to tires, televisions and even refrigerators.

