Back to school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonter students head back to school on Tuesday and things will be different.

Adjustments have been made inside and outside the classroom, but according to the COVID Coordinator in the Essex Westford School District, they are optimistic they won’t miss a beat.

Once students are in the elementary school building, the goal is to keep them in their groups, limiting their exposure to other students to make contact tracing easier.

Faculty and staff will also be required to sign in and out of the rooms they go to for the same reason. There will also be no visitors inside the building to start the year.

The Founders Memorial School also plans to use the outdoors as much as they can in the Fall, so students can spread out and take movement and mask breaks.

All classes will have to look a little bit different, but some more than others.

Diana Smith, the COVID Coordinator for the Essex Westford School District says to limit students moving around the school, unified arts classes will be coming to the students.

“The kids are used to we have wonderful music rooms. We have two music teachers and a room for each of them we have an art room, we have a great big gym and the kids won’t be going to those bases anymore, the adults will be going to them instead to decrease the movement around. So they will stay with their small groups in their classroom. We are hoping to go outside as much as we can and we are hoping for a wonderful Fall,” said Smith.

Things like singing can’t be done this year inside, so music teachers are hoping to get their students outside so they can practice keeping a tune.

