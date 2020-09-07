Burlington International Airport to get $6.3M for upgrades

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s largest airport is going to be getting more than $6.3 million in federal funding for safety and infrastructure updates.

The money will be used to expand aircraft parking, install an outdoor noise monitoring system, and noise mitigation measures for nearby buildings.

In addition, the Northeast Kingdom International Airport in Newport will use a grant of $166,500 to conduct environmental mitigation. The money is part of a package of about $1.2 billion to help upgrade more than 400 airports across the country.

