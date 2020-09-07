Advertisement

Chalkin’ up Plattsburgh for suicide prevention

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and Plattsburgh is spreading awareness and support.

Monday, about 25 people showed up to “Chalk It Up,” an event put on by the Champlain Valley Chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Chalk lines the MacDonough Monument with encouraging words and phone numbers to local and national support lines.

NAMI says suicide is preventable and that support and a support system are invaluable.

“It’s life-changing, it’s lifesaving. It really is. I, myself, am somebody who has struggled and who struggles. It’s wonderful to me to know that I have multiple pathways for me to get the support that I possibly need,” said Nick Dubay of NAMI Champlain Valley.

There will be another “Chalk It Up” event at CVPH this Wednesday at 4 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

