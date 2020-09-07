Church supports Burlington protesters with weekly silent vigil

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A silent vigil for racial justice near the on-going protest in Burlington’s Battery park is held every Sunday.

Members of the First Congregational Church say they’re not affiliated with demonstrators calling for changes at the Burlington Police Department, but they do stand with them for Racial Justice. Pastor Stan Baker says his group has been coming out here every Sunday since the first week in June to spread a message of equality.

“We look at the way that black people are treated -- that they are much more at risk for incarceration, for being pulled over, their lives are more at risk,” Baker said. “We will continue doing that, as long as there is a need.”

Members from neighboring churches also join the group on the first Sunday of every month.

