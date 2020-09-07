Fire rips through Barre City home

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home Saturday.

Barre City Fire Department says it happened on Brooklyn Street and started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say it looks like the fire started on the back porch and made its way to the roof.

Barre Town, Berlin, Williamstown, East Montpelier, and Montpelier Fire Departments also responded, fighting the flames until 5 a.m.

No one got hurt, but the house sustained substantial damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

