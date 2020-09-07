Advertisement

Fire rips through Barre City home

It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home late Saturday night.
It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home late Saturday night.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home Saturday.

Barre City Fire Department says it happened on Brooklyn Street and started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say it looks like the fire started on the back porch and made its way to the roof.

Barre Town, Berlin, Williamstown, East Montpelier, and Montpelier Fire Departments also responded, fighting the flames until 5 a.m.

No one got hurt, but the house sustained substantial damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

