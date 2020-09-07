Man accused of shooting gun in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man fired a gun out of a car window in downtown Burlington with multiple people nearby.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday near South Winooski Ave. and Buell Street.

Burlington Police say there were people on the sidewalk there and in a nearby yard.

They say a South Burlington officer who heard the call later found the car at a South End business.

Police found two BB guns in the vehicle that matched the weapons witnesses reported seeing.

Cory MacDonald-Powden, 27, of Burlington, was arrested and cited to appear in court on a charge of reckless endangerment.

