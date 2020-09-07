Advertisement

Mich. woman scammed out of $30,000 in same week she lost her husband

Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - A widow from Detroit says she feels foolish for getting taken in by a scam that cost her $30,000 not long after she lost both her husband and her job.

Christina Ihlenfeldt is the first to admit she made a mistake. Shortly after her husband died, she received an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email said their subscription was being automatically renewed, and not wanting to be charged, Ihlenfedlt called the number listed.

“I’m sorry. I just feel like such a fool for all of this,” Ihlenfedlt said.

The person that Ihlenfeldt called, who turned out to be a scammer, said he’d refund her $300 and asked if her computer was running slow. She ended up giving him remote access to the computer.

“I just thought, ‘OK, he’s gonna look at my computer,’” Ihlenfeldt said. “It never dawned on me.”

The scammer then told Ihlenfeldt he had accidentally refunded her $30,000, saying he’d forgotten to add the decimal point. He asked her to wire the money back.

“As he typed in $300, there was no decimal point. $30,000 had indeed been deposited into my account. What was I to think at that point?” Ihlenfeldt said. “He says, ‘I’m going to get in trouble if the company finds out, so we need to act on this.’ I had just lost my job and was thinking, ‘I don’t want this poor man to lose his job.’”

The grieving grandmother went to her bank and wired the money. She says the man on the phone never dropped the ruse.

“‘Thank you, ma’am, for being so honest. God will bless you. Thank you for helping us to get our money back. We know you’re a widow. We know that this is money that you need,’” Ihlenfeldt said the scammer told her.

Ihlenfeldt is hoping the scammers are caught before someone else is victimized. She has spoken with the FBI and is setting up a police report.

“If you don’t know what’s going on or you feel unsure, most of all, tell your bank when something like this happens. Let them handle it,” Ihlenfeldt said.

Ihlenfeldt’s family set up a GoFundMe to help, which has raised more than $3,500.

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

WikiLeaks’ Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Back to school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Monday is Labor Day and that means more than some time off for the long weekend.

News

Back to school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Adjustments have been made inside and outside the classroom.

News

Quiet Labor Day weekend in our region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson and Erin Brown
What to do on Labor Day in Vermont? That was the question on the minds of folks in town over this unusual holiday weekend.

News

N.H. Health Department looks into possible outbreak tied to fraternity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire health teams are investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak tied to a fraternity.

Latest News

News

Police name driver of stolen car in fatal head-on collision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are revealing more about the people involved in a fatal crash that happened in South Burlington Friday.

News

Fire rips through Barre City home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home Saturday.

News

Fire rips through Barre City home

Updated: 1 hours ago
It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home Saturday.

National

Widow scammed out of $30,000 after losing husband, job

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The widow hopes the scammers are caught before someone else is victimized. She has spoken with the FBI and is setting up a police report.

News

Quiet in Killington this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Killington has been quiet this holiday weekend.