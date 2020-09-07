Morrison not returning to Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor says Jennifer Morrison will not return to lead the Burlington Police Department.

Morrison temporarily left her position as interim police chief to care for her husband in June. She had planned to later return to the job.

But Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger said Morrison will not be back. He said Acting Chief Jon Murad will continue in his role until the search for a permanent chief resumes next year.

“I am grateful that Chief Morrison stepped in to assist the City during a very difficult time for the Burlington Police Department last winter,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington, in a statement. “I wish her and her family strength and support as they navigate through this challenging personal time. While I will miss Chief Morrison’s skill, can-do attitude, and her candor, I have great confidence that Chief Murad will continue to successfully lead the Department until a permanent chief is named, as he has since June.”

In her letter, Morrison said: “I do not want this letter to be incendiary at a time when there is already significant discord in the community. It is my fervent hope that all relevant stakeholders will come together, without unattainable ultimatums, and work toward meaningful policy and operational reforms regarding public safety.”

Morrison was named interim chief last December in the wake of a social media scandal at the Burlington Police Department. It started when then-chief Brandon del Pozo resigned after admitting he used a fake Twitter account to attack critics of the city. The mayor named Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright as interim chief. Wright then admitted she, too, had a fake social media account she used to interact with the public.

