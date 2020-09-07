Advertisement

New Hampshire Primary Preview

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates for several key races this November.

“The best thing you can say about this election is that the virus makes everything unpredictable,” said Dartmouth College politics professor Linda Fowler.

There are three big races for voters in New Hampshire’s September 8 primary. The race for governor, U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. senator, a seat currently held by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. Four Republicans are squaring off to win their party’s nomination to go after Shaheen’s seat.

There are also four Republican vying for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District which is represented by Democrat Annie Kuster. Both Kuster and Shaheen face primary challenges of their own, though they are considered long shots. And according to Fowler, New Hampshire’s late primary favors incumbents heading into November’s general election.

“It takes a while once you win a primary to gear up for the general election, to recraft the message for a general electorate, to put the volunteers in place,” Fowler said.

Not to mention traditional campaign events have been modified due to the pandemic. But the primary race for governor is adding some excitement this election cycle.

“What you are really talking about is insider versus outsider,” Fowler said.

On the Democratic ballot, state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes is considered the insider. He has the support of Kuster and other prominent Democrats across the Granite State. The outsider, according to experts, is executive councilor Andru Volinsky. He has the support of Bernie Sanders. The latest poll has that race in a dead heat.

“The question is has the Bernie fire in the state waned? He didn’t do that well in the New Hampshire primary for the presidential race in February, so it is not clear whether he is going to have a mobilizing effect for Volinsky,” said Fowler.

According to Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office, more than 100,000 absentee ballots were requested prior to Tuesday’s vote and more than three-quarters of them have already been returned. But the ballots themselves could lead to additional confusion.

“I actually did an absentee ballot and I found it confusing with my Ph.D. in American politics,” Fowler said.

Fowler says it could make for a long election night and perhaps delays in towns reporting their results.

“We just don’t know how many spoiled ballots there are going to be.”

Fowler says another thing that’s different this primary could be the role of college-age voters. She points to Dartmouth which is only allowing half of its undergrads on campus this semester. Those who are arriving this week are required to quarantine. That means if they did not request an absentee ballot in advance, their voices will likely not be heard in this election.

