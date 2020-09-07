Advertisement

New York marks a month of fewer than 1% virus tests positive

File photo
File photo(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is marking a milestone of progress in fighting coronavirus infections, with a full month of fewer than 1% of virus tests coming back positive.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the 30-day stretch of good news on Monday while urging people to remain diligent about mask-wearing and social distancing.

There is concern that case counts could rise as schools, college campuses and more businesses reopen.

New York was the epicenter of the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic in April, with nearly 800 people dying a day from the virus.

On Monday, the state recorded 413 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and two deaths. 

