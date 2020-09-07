N.H. Health Department looks into possible outbreak tied to fraternity

DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire health teams are investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak tied to a fraternity.

We’re told at least 11 people tied to the Theta Chi Fraternity at the University of New Hampshire have tested positive.

Anyone who went to the fraternity since the end of August could have been exposed and should self-observe and get tested.

We’ll keep you updated on positive cases.

The Granite State currently has 1,650 positive cases and 433 deaths.

