Pets with Potential: Sky

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Sky. She is a 2-year-old cat, originally from Florida, looking to make Vermont her new home.

Chittenden County Humane Society’s Triana Kozak is here to tell us a little more about her.

“My name is Triana Kozak, and I’m here to present this week’s pet with potential. We have Sky, a beautiful spayed female, who is about two and a half years old. Sky has quite the story behind her. She actually arrived here a few weeks ago off of a transport from Fort Lauderdale Florida. And she was originally living in a Cat Cafe. Open for animals that were needing homes. People were able to go in have a nice little coffee and hangout with these kitties. Because of the COVID Pandemic they did have to close their doors, unfortunately. So all of these cats were misplaced and she was brought up through our transport program to find her new home up here in Vermont. Miss Sky is definitely an independent woman and loves getting attention on her own terms. She has lived in a Cat Cafe with other kitties. Although she might do best as the only kitty in her home, she might do well with another cat with a very slow and proper introduction. She doesn’t have any history of living with dogs but she might do well with one dog or more. So if you’d like to meet with Sky or any of our amazing other kitties. You can visit our website at www.hsccvt.org”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.