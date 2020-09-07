Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Sky

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Sky. She is a 2-year-old cat, originally from Florida, looking to make Vermont her new home.

Chittenden County Humane Society’s Triana Kozak is here to tell us a little more about her.

“My name is Triana Kozak, and I’m here to present this week’s pet with potential. We have Sky, a beautiful spayed female, who is about two and a half years old. Sky has quite the story behind her. She actually arrived here a few weeks ago off of a transport from Fort Lauderdale Florida. And she was originally living in a Cat Cafe. Open for animals that were needing homes. People were able to go in have a nice little coffee and hangout with these kitties. Because of the COVID Pandemic they did have to close their doors, unfortunately. So all of these cats were misplaced and she was brought up through our transport program to find her new home up here in Vermont. Miss Sky is definitely an independent woman and loves getting attention on her own terms. She has lived in a Cat Cafe with other kitties. Although she might do best as the only kitty in her home, she might do well with another cat with a very slow and proper introduction. She doesn’t have any history of living with dogs but she might do well with one dog or more. So if you’d like to meet with Sky or any of our amazing other kitties. You can visit our website at www.hsccvt.org

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH Health Department looks into possible outbreak tied to frat party

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The president of the University of New Hampshire says 11 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party.

AP

Vermont forestry officials reminding of emerald ash borer

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont forestry officials are reminding the public about the threat to the state's ash trees posed by the invasive insect the emerald ash borer.

AP

Annual Connecticut River cleanup a monthlong event this year

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The annual four-state effort to remove trash from the 410-mile Connecticut River is still going on this year, but with some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

WCAX looking for teacher nominations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
Join us at 7:30 a.m. Monday for a Facebook live video to chat about back to school.

Latest News

News

Teacher nominations part 2: 9-7

Updated: 2 hours ago
WCAX is looking for your teacher nominations.

News

Teacher nominations 9-7

Updated: 2 hours ago
WCAX is looking for your teacher nominations.

News

Church supports Burlington protesters with weekly silent vigil

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A silent vigil for racial justice near the ongoing protest in Burlington’s Battery Park is held every Sunday.

Back To School

Police remind drivers that school buses will be back on the road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say even with many changes this school year, kids and school buses will still be around.

Back To School

Back-to-school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Monday is Labor Day and that means more than some time off for the long weekend.

News

Back to school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Adjustments have been made inside and outside the classroom.