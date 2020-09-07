Plattsburgh community reacts to SUNY Plattsburgh suspensions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - School has been back in session at SUNY Plattsburgh for two weeks and some students are already facing suspension for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

It’s a healthy balance of reaction from community members on the school suspension of nearly 50 students, some saying the school has gone too far, others saying you need to do what’s right for the community.

Kathy McCorry of Plattsburgh said, “They have to be shown that you can’t do that.”

Before school started August 24, 43 SUNY freshmen were busted for a bash at Sailor’s Beach. Those students have been suspended.

Peter Daly a SUNY Oneonta alum, said, “It’s kind of inevitable with college kids, I think.”

Some people in the community feel the school is taking the right action and being hard on the students to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the school.

Carrie Rock said, “I don’t want to get sick, plus there are plenty of people out there who are already ill.”

But others feel it is going too far, like Bill in Plattsburgh, who said, “It’s going way too far. You have to have some kind of freedom, look at the money you are paying to be there.”

SUNY Plattsburgh has set forth strict guidelines when it comes to COVID-19, like mandatory mask-wearing anywhere on campus grounds.

Holly Huggins, a resident in Plattsburgh, says she has had enough of masks, “It’s time to just get on with life, it’s just crazy.”

Friday, the school announced nine more student suspensions. These students were all from the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Those students are also facing criminal charges for breaking city laws regarding alcohol and hazing. The school has given the South Catherine St. fraternity a cease and desist order.

McCorry says the school did the right thing. “At least until this is over. I don’t agree with hazing but the rest of it is good, clean fun. Just not right now.”

SUNY Plattsburgh says it is going to test all of the students throughout the semester. Last week, more than 500 students were tested. All of those tests came back negative.

