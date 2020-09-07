Advertisement

Police looking for Enosburg gas station armed robber

Police are on the hunt for the man who robbed an Enosburg gas station.
Police are on the hunt for the man who robbed an Enosburg gas station.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the hunt for the man who robbed an Enosburg gas station.

Police say the white male, about 5′6″ and 180 pounds, pulled out a handgun and took off with cash. It happened just before midnight Saturday at the Maplefields on Pearl Street. The suspect fled on foot heading toward Orchard Street.

Police want you to call them if you have any information.

