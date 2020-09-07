Advertisement

Police name driver of stolen car in fatal head-on collision

Police name driver of stolen car in fatal crash.
Police name driver of stolen car in fatal crash.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are revealing more about the people involved in a fatal crash that happened in South Burlington Friday.

The two-car, head-on crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

Police now say Adrian Moore, 29, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic on Shelburne Road Friday morning.

Moore smashed into Rebecca Ramsey, 58, of Shelburne. Moore wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Ramsey is still recovering from her injuries at UVM Medical Center. Police say her seat belt probably saved her life.

Moore stole the car from Clymer Street in Burlington shortly before the crash.

Police say evidence shows he suffered from an opiate addiction. They’re waiting on a toxicology report.

Police say this information comes in the early stages of the investigation and is expected to further evolve.

