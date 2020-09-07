Advertisement

Police: protesters get in the way of another arrest

Burlington protesters march
Burlington protesters march(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say some protesters in Battery Park got in the way of an arrest over the weekend.

Police say they spotted a stolen car near the Burlington Police Department. They say Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile was blocking traffic and talking to the protesters Saturday.

Sheikh-Bile then drove into the station parking lot and sat on the hood of the car.

When an officer went to make the arrest, police say a dozen protesters surrounded the car and yelled at the officer to stop.

The passenger ran off, but Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile was eventually arrested.

Police say the protesters’ actions came close to constituting as impeding public officers, a criminal offense. They say some protesters did try to keep the others from interfering with the arrest.

Police say this is the third time the group has obstructed them.

“This arrest was made much more complicated and fraught because people very nearly stepped over a line from lawfully observing to criminally impeding officers performing their duty,” said Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad in a press release. “That kind of hindrance does not make anyone more safe— not observers, not officers, not the suspect. Some people associated with the protest did in fact make efforts to deescalate other protestors and prevent them from obstructing officers; I commend them, and hope that’s a sign of common ground on which we and the protest organizers can build. The Burlington Police Department has done all we can to foster First Amendment expression and avoid escalation because of that hope. But this belief that officers doing their work in the field can be interrupted or blocked—which we’ve now seen during two arrests and one emergency response—is unacceptable and unlawful.”

We’re told the 27-year-old of Winooski has an extensive history with police. He was most recently arrested on September 2 on unlawful restraint, aggravated operation without consent, and driving with a criminally suspended license charges.

Related stories:

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Burlington protesters to take demands to mayor’s doorstep

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quiet Labor Day weekend in our region

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson and Erin Brown
What to do on Labor Day in Vermont? That was the question on the minds of folks in town over this unusual holiday weekend.

News

Fire rips through Barre City home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It took firefighters hours to put out a fire that ripped through a Barre City home Saturday.

News

Police name driver of stolen car in fatal head-on collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are revealing more about the people involved in a fatal crash that happened in South Burlington Friday.

News

V.P. Pence leaves Vermont after holiday weekend getaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to the campaign trail after spending the Labor Day weekend in Vermont.

Latest News

News

Police looking for Enosburg gas station armed robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are on the hunt for the man who robbed an Enosburg gas station.

News

Ryegate residents report car break-ins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Several Ryegate residents woke up Saturday to find their cars broken into.

News

Cookie crook in Grand Isle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are looking for a crook with a sweet tooth.

News

Locals wave goodbye to Vice President Pence as he leaves Vermont - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
Vice President Mike pence is heading back to the campaign trail after spending the Labor Day weekend in Vermont, and some Rutland residents had a chance to see him off.

News

Church supports Burlington protesters with weekly silent vigil

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A silent vigil for racial justice near the on-going protest in Burlington’s Battery park is held every Sunday.

News

Church supports Burlington protesters with weekly silent vigil - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
A silent vigil for racial justice near the on-going protest in Burlington’s Battery park is held every Sunday.