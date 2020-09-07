Police remind drivers that school buses will be back on the road

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say even with many changes this school year, kids and school buses will still be around.

School starts for Vermont students on Tuesday.

Police are now reminding people that children are at the greatest risk approaching or leaving the school bus, so it’s important drivers pay attention.

They say yellow flashing lights on a bus means slow down. Red flashing means stop and wait at least 20 feet behind a bus.

They also say don’t start driving again until the light stops flashing, the stop-arm is up and the bus is moving.

Even when lights aren’t flashing, keep an eye out for children.

