Quiet Labor Day weekend in our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do on Labor Day in Vermont? That was the question on the minds of folks in town over this unusual holiday weekend.

Wenzdae Wendling and her new friends at UVM say they’re making the most of the holiday weekend in Burlington, even if there are no major on-campus events. They are making plans to explore the city and even go swimming on Labor Day.

“It kind of stinks that we can’t all be together in these big activities but there’s a lot of stuff to do still and it should still be really fun,” Wendling said. “We sat on the green by the water, which was really beautiful, and then tomorrow I think we’re actually planning to go swimming, which will be fun, and we can stay socially distanced and be in the water.”

Folks from out of town say they’re taking these few days to enjoy the scenery of Vermont. Andy Dennison and his boys are taking a day trip around Lake Champlain.

“We rented E-bikes because we figured we only had one good day here,” Dennison said. “So we thought we would try to cover as much ground as possible. We’re going to head out on the trail, the old railroad bed, and head out there and just kind of enjoy the lake and enjoy the day.”

Both locals and out-of-state visitors say that the lack of events gives them the opportunity to try new things that they wouldn’t normally think of doing over the Labor Day weekend.

Britton Stetser and his wife are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and decided to come to Vermont for an atypical weekend.

“You know sometimes we get stuck in the same routine, visiting the same places,” Stetser said. “If you can’t do that it makes you kind of have to alter your plans and try something else, try something new. We’re going to different restaurants, hitting up different breweries and then, this [Andy Williams Skate Park] is one of my favorite skate parks, so I try to stop in here whenever I can.”

Locals and visitors say their non-traditional holiday weekend deserves some new activities and new places, but they’re happy they can spend it with the same people.

Over in Killington, it’s been a quiet weekend, especially in the middle of the recent local COVID outbreak.

The state reports there are 17 cases in Killington after a private party at the summit lodge on August 19.

The manager of Aspen East Ski Shop says they got fewer-than-usual customers this year, but she doesn’t necessarily attribute that to the outbreak.

“We traditionally close in May and are closed for the summer months and this is usually our first weekend back open, even under normal circumstances, so it’s a little quieter than normal, but it seems there’s a lot of traffic on the road and the people that we have talked to are very excited about the upcoming season,” said Lisa Swett, the manager.

Other shops like Cabin Fever Gifts say they were very busy on Sunday, so busy that they didn’t have time to do an interview with us.

