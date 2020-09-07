Some object to closing Vermont bridge during replacement

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - A plan by the Vermont Agency of Transportation to close a bridge over the Green Mountain Railroad in the town of Rockingham is being met with local objections.

The agency’s current plans call for closing the bridge on the Missing Link Road for about six weeks. It would create a 14-mile detour that residents and area businesses say would interrupt people’s lives and businesses and delay emergency responses to the area.

The bridge is old, narrow and in poor condition, state officials said. The existing bridge was built in 1929. The project is not expected to get underway for three years.

