Vermont House to debate state budget amid virus uncertainty

Vermont Statehouse-File photo
Vermont Statehouse-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House of Representatives is expected to continue debating the 2021 budget this week without knowing whether the federal government will help state and local governments make up budget losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers returned to the session late last month to finalize the fiscal 2021 budget and deal with other issues that hadn’t been completed by the time the first session ended in late June.

For the current fiscal year, the budget challenge isn’t as great as feared.

Legislative leaders and officials with the administration of Gov. Phil Scott say a bigger challenge could come in the fiscal 2022 budget if Congress doesn’t provide more aid to the states. 

You Can Quote Me

’You Can Quote Me,’ Sept. 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
On this "You Can Quote Me," we're taking a closer look at the ongoing protests in Burlington and calls for police reform.

