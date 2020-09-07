Advertisement

Vermont rolling out $30 ‘Shop Local’ program Tuesday, lawmakers mulling over more hazard pay

FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers; many in low-wage jobs are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers; many in low-wage jobs are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WHSV)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday morning, Vermonters can sign up for $30 in discounts at local businesses, the latest move by state leaders to help an economy hit by COVID-19.

The program accompanies additional proposals from the Vermont Legislature including potentially millions more in extra stimulus and hazard pay earmarked for more essential front-line workers.

Thirty dollars in local benefits could be coming your way Tuesday morning when the state’s $500 million “Buy Local” program comes online.

“The hope is not only that folks find new businesses that they haven’t been to before, hopefully when they go in there, hopefully they’ll spend more than the $30 as well,” said Nate Formalarie, the communications director for Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

To get the benefits, head to thinkvermont.com/local, create an account, and then you’ll select a few interests such as dining, retail or art. The website then will let you select one of two deals at local businesses. Formalarie said this makes sure that all 1,000 businesses that are in the program get a slice of the pie.

“If everyone wanted to go to Hill Farmstead, that wouldn’t necessarily be fair,” he said. “By offering people two deals based on their interest and location, we’re trying to make it more equitable across businesses.”

Weeks ago, Gov. Phil Scott pitched a similar buy local program that would give every household $150 in discounts. That proposal was shelved in the Vermont House of Representatives because they say it didn’t help low-income Vermonters.

“It wasn’t businesses where even if the lower-income people were able to use it, it wasn’t at places where people need it like groceries, food insecurity, things like that,” said Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Chair of the House Economic Development Committee.

The Vermont Senate is still considering the governor’s $150 proposal and will take testimony later this week.

Instead, the House is boosting aid to hotels and B&Bs to the tune of $88 million. In their proposal, there’s also $4 million for tourism and marketing, and $5 million for PPE and adjustments to Vermont’s ski resorts. The House is also earmarking $3 million for a workforce education system where state colleges will provide free classes to people out of work from the pandemic.

The House’s package now moves to the Senate which last week also approved spending almost $20 million in hazard pay for essential front-line workers who were cut out of the first program, such as grocery store workers.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County, said that other states went ahead and gave hazard pay to grocery store workers and others, so Vermont is following suit and retroactively awarding $600 to $1,200 from March to May. But that proposal still has to go through the House which will pick back up Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chalkin’ up Plattsburgh for suicide prevention - clipped version

Updated: 10 minutes ago
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Plattsburgh is spreading awareness and support.

News

New Hampshire Primary Preview

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates for several key races this November.

News

Apple orchards expect sweet season despite pandemic - clipped version

Updated: 12 minutes ago
With summer quickly fading away, it’s the start of apple season in Vermont. Our Joe Carroll went up to the hills of Cabot to see if the picking is easy in a pandemic year.

News

Vermont lawmakers edging closer to legal marijuana market - clipped version

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Vermont lawmakers are nearing a deal on rolling out a taxed and regulated market for marijuana, overcoming big hurdles in negotiations.

News

Plattsburgh community reacts to SUNY Plattsburgh suspensions - clipped version

Updated: 14 minutes ago
School has been back in session at SUNY Plattsburgh for two weeks and some students are already facing suspension for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Latest News

News

Morrison not returning to Burlington Police Department - clipped version

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Burlington has lost another police chief; Jennifer Morrison says she will not return to her position as interim chief.

News

Plattsburgh community reacts to SUNY Plattsburgh suspensions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Plattsburgh community reacts to SUNY Plattsburgh students suspended for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

News

Vermont lawmakers edging closer to legal marijuana market

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont legislative negotiators overcome several big hurdles in passing a taxed and regulated market for marijuana.

News

Chalkin’ up Plattsburgh for suicide prevention

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Words of support were written on a Plattsburgh monument in chalk to help raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention.

News

Morrison not returning to Burlington Police Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Burlington has lost another police chief. Jennifer Morrison cited her husband's health and the lack of support from the City Council as reasons she is stepping down.