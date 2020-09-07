Advertisement

Vermont Tech gets $8M for manufacturing education site

The Vermont Technical College is set to receive nearly $8 million to establish the state's first advanced manufacturing education, research and development facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Technical College is set to receive nearly $8 million to establish the state’s first advanced manufacturing education, research and development facility.

The contract from the U.S. Army’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program has an additional $4 million option. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says the facility will ensure that more Vermonters have the training and skills to match the latest generation of manufacturing jobs.

The new center, located in Randolph Center, will bring together students, faculty, and Vermont manufacturers to educate the next-generation workforce. The grant comes at a time when Vermont and the nation are experiencing a shortage of a manufacturing workforce.

