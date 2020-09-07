Advertisement

V.P. Pence leaves Vermont after holiday weekend getaway

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to the campaign trail after spending the Labor Day weekend in Vermont.

This was the third year in a row Pence celebrated the holiday in our region.

Pence arrived on Friday and was spotted cruising on a boat on Lake Hortonia over the weekend. But now, it’s time to get back to business.

On Sunday, Air Force Two flew out of Rutland Regional Airport, as a small crowd of supporters stood by. About 20 people waited patiently on a nearby hill to catch a glimpse of the V.P.

After a 20-car motorcade rolled in, Pence got out of his car to wave to the group. They say it’s not every day one of the most powerful people in the world makes a stop in the Green Mountain State.

“Not many famous people come to Vermont,” said Johanny and her friend Harley.

“To have the popularity of the Vice President come into our hometown, felt really good,” said Dan Maglione.

People of Rutland say Pence’s tradition of visiting Vermont for Labor Day is something they could get used to.

“I think it’s a real good, uplifting feeling in times as bad as we’re in right now with the COVID and so much unrest in the country gives people hope that little towns like Rutland Vermont are able to feel a moment of peace,” said Maglione.

Pence is now heading to Wisconsin where he is scheduled to deliver remarks at Dairyland Power Cooperative on Monday.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also scheduled to make an appearance in the Badger State that day. She’ll be in Milwaukee.

