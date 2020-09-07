BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been quite a windy day today!

That is because of a frontal system that is for the most part stalled out near the St. Lawrence Valley. Ahead of this front, the wind has been very strong out of the south, especially in the Champlain Valley. There is still the chance for a few showers, and possibly a rumble or two of thunder, through this evening in northern NY and the northwest corner of VT.

The wind will slowly die down overnight and Tuesday will bring us some partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. There will again be the chance for some late afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

Wednesday will be another warm day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

A cold front will come through on Thursday with showers and possible thunderstorms. Once that front goes by, it will be much cooler for the end of the week, and into the weekend.

There is a chance for showers on Friday, but Saturday is looking dry. Showers will return before the end of the weekend on Sunday.

I hope you all have had a good Labor Day weekend!

