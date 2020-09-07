Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Labor Day, everyone! It’s going to be a warm Labor Day, but also a windy one.

A frontal system will be moving our way from the Great Lakes, but it will stall out near the St. Lawrence Valley. Ahead of this front, the wind will be very strong out of the south, and we will be getting in on those strong, gusty winds today, especially in the Champlain Valley. There is also a chance for a few showers, and possibly a rumble or two of thunder, late afternoon & evening in northern NY and the northwest corner of VT.

The wind will slowly die down overnight and will stay light throughout the day on Tuesday, which will also feature partly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and a chance for some late afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

Wednesday is looking fairly quiet and still warm.

A cold front will come through on Thursday with showers and possible thunderstorms. Once that front goes by, we’re looking at much cooler weather for the end of the week, heading into the weekend. There is a chance for showers on Friday, but Saturday is looking dry. Wet weather will return for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.

Take MAX Advantage of this warm Labor Day today, but be careful of those strong, gusty winds! -Gary

