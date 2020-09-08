Advertisement

1st day back to in-person learning for many Vermont students

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday morning, some Vermont students returned to school for the first time in almost six months. Some had the first-day jitters.

“A little bit nervous and excited at the same time,” said Mollie Fairbrother, a fourth-grader at Rutland Intermediate School.

She says this isn’t how she usually feels before school starts.

“Not really. Last year I was so excited for third grade,” she said.

A common complaint among Fair Haven Union High School students is being required to wear a mask all day.

Dylan Wetmore/Ninth-grader at Fair Haven Union High School: I don’t like the masks.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: No? Is it hard to wear them?

Dylan Wetmore: Yeah, it’s hard to breathe.

“It was pretty good, but a little different,” said Caitlin Manley, a 10th-grader. “Because the masks and everything. You only have like a certain amount of time to go to the bathroom.”

Rutland High School students I spoke with have similar thoughts.

“It’s really weird wearing masks. You can’t really... it’s kind of hard to tell new people’s facial expressions. It’s a lot harder to hear people, too,” said Loretta Cooley, a ninth-grader.

At the end of the school day, students told me that it felt good to be back in school and they like it much better than remote learning.

“I like being at home, but I like learning in school more,” Wetmore said.

“It was nice being back in the classroom,” Cooley said. “It was pretty hard doing the online learning because it was really new and didn’t really have a great system.”

The last time most students saw each other in a school setting was March, almost half a year ago.

Maddie Pomeroy, a ninth-grader at Rutland High School, says being together again is one of the main reasons why her first day back went so well.

“I got to see my friends again which is nice and I’ve been in the building a couple of times before, but actually getting to look around was nice... the masks and the social distancing was annoying, but it’s not horrible,” Pomeroy said.

Since each school has its own reopening plan, some students will have their first in-person learning day on Wednesday.

