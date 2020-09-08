Advertisement

2 injured in Guilford fire

Several departments respond to a two-alarm fire at 219 Hamilton Road, in Guilford, Vt., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Several departments respond to a two-alarm fire at 219 Hamilton Road, in Guilford, Vt., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.(Courtesy: Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - At least two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a home in Guilford Monday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Hamilton Road. Authorities say when fire crews arrived, the silo-shaped home was engulfed in flames.

They say the owners, Allison and Michael Postmus, sustained burns and other injuries after jumping from a fourth-floor window. They were later airlifted to Mass General Hospital in Boston. Their condition was not immediately available.

Authorities say the couple had been hosting a large gathering with friends and family who stayed in tents and vehicles on the property.

Witnesses at the scene told the Brattleboro Reformer that the fire was intentionally set by a man having a psychotic break, but officials say the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

