2 injured in Guilford fire

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - At least two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a home in Guilford Monday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Hamilton Road. Authorities say when fire crews arrived, the silo-shaped home was engulfed in flames.

They say the owners, Allison and Michael Postmus, sustained burns and other injuries after jumping from a fourth-floor window. They were later airlifted to Mass General Hospital in Boston. Their condition was not immediately available.

Authorities say the couple had been hosting a large gathering with friends and family who stayed in tents and vehicles on the property.

Witnesses at the scene told the Brattleboro Reformer that the fire was intentionally set by a man having a psychotic break, but officials say the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.