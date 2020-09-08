Advertisement

25 displaced in apartment building fire, $500K in damages
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Fire officials say an apartment building fire in New Hampshire has displaced 25 people and caused about $500,000 worth of damage, WMUR-TV reports firefighters said the fire at the the eight-unit building in Laconia is under control after burning for more than three hours.

Crews were alerted to the fire at about 1 a.m.

Firefighters said everyone has been accounted for. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

