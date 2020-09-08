Eden man dies from injuries sustained in ATV crash

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man has died from his injuries a week after an ATV crash.

Police say James Abare, 26, of Johnson, was driving the ATV last Sunday, August 30, when it crashed on Route 100. His passenger, Lucas Gleason, 25, was hospitalized and died from his injuries Sunday.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash and Abare was charged with DUI #2 and gross negligent operation. There’s no word yet on possible additional charges.

Related Story:

Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in serious ATV crash

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.