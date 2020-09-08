Advertisement

Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have re-opened an investigation into the mysterious death of a black mother in north Georgia.

Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid renewed discussions about race, politics, and equal treatment under the law, the case has sparked a public outcry.

With a beaming smile and a sparkle in her eye, Horsford was a ray of light, a mother of five boys who put everyone else first, according to her family.

“Supermom, supermom, she made sure she could provide for them. She was always the type of person who would stand up for the little guy,” said Summer St. Jour Jones, Horsford’s sister.

Her tragic death is seeing renewed cries for justice in the midst of a nationwide movement.

“It’s unfortunate that it has to take other people’s heartbreak and other people’s loss for the proper attention to be given this case involving my sister,” St. Jour Jones said.

In November 2018, Horsford went to a friend’s sleepover birthday party at a home in north Georgia. The next morning, the 40-year-old was found in her pajamas, unresponsive in the back yard.

Her family had not previously spoken out publicly, their grief still as raw as the night Horsford died.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office initially ruled Horsford’s death an accident, concluding she fell from a second-story balcony.

The autopsy uncovered a blood alcohol level of .23, nearly three times the legal driving limit in Georgia. Traces of Xanax and marijuana were also found.

“Never ever, ever have I seen my sister sloppy drunk and incoherent, so I doubt that she would pick a sleepover with people she was just getting to know to start behaving that way,” St. Jour Jones said.

Ralph Fernandez, the attorney for Horsford’s family, said despite repeated requests, police never provided any autopsy photos.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he didn’t follow procedure. Fernandez said that’s not true.

He said it’s unusual is it to request autopsy photos and not be given them. “It’s never happened. It defies logic.”

Fernandez said that’s not the only issue that defies logic: “The placement of the body, the multitude of injuries, what I would consider to be defensive injuries, the inexplicable post-mortem bleeding,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said it “conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation,” but Fernandez believes there’s a strong possibility Horsford’s death was a homicide.

“There were numerous inconsistencies in a series of statements, the disposal of evidence, the relationships between the parties,” he said.

Across the U.S., the case has sparked a huge petition, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and 50 Cent also calling attention to the cause.

“I think people are just tired of seeing loved ones being taken so senselessly,” Fernandez said.

After the public outcry, Georgia authorities re-opened the investigation at the request of the sheriff’s office, but the family is not satisfied.

“We just want justice, the boys, I just want justice,” said Elizabeth Potts, Horsford’s mother.

“We need answers that make sense. None of this makes sense. None of it,” St. Jour Jones said.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth College welcomes back students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth College welcomes students back to campus Tuesday. This comes despite a petition among professors to go fully remote.

News

Gov. Scott and health officials to provide COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

News

Spirit Airlines no longer taking off or landing in Plattsburgh

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spirit Airlines is no longer taking off or landing at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

News

Eden man dies from injuries sustained in ATV crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Eden man has died from his injuries a week after an ATV crash.

Latest News

National

Family members of Black woman who died at party want answers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Authorities in Georgia are re-examining a mysterious 2018 death.

News

Volunteers to clean up the Ausable River

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Ausable River Association teamed up with the Adirondack River Rentals to make it happen.

News

Several cars broken into at community camp

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating more car break-ins, this time in the town of Guilford.

News

Vermont students head back to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
What you need to know as Vermont students head back to school Tuesday.

National

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

News

Readsboro home destroyed after insulation catches fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Investigators say a homeowner was soldering pipes in the crawl space under his home on King Hill Road Tuesday when the insulation near the pipes caught fire.