Changing how health care looks in rural communities

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A plan six years in the making is finally coming to a close, all with a goal of changing the face of rural health care.

Dr. Tucker Slingerland, the CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, said, “This, especially in a rural community, is exceptional. I think there are many, many towns and towns across the county that would be jealous of what we have built here.”

Six years ago, Moses Ludington Hospital made the decision to change how they do things.

John Remillard, the general manager of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, explained the history.

“They decided the old model of rural health care was not going to be sustainable in the future for this community,” he said.

The hospital teamed up with Hudson Headwaters, the UVM Health Network and the New York State Health Department to redesign how it operates, now offering patients a one-stop-shop to fill their health care needs.

The last step was the construction of the new Hudson Headwaters facility, moving just three minutes from its old location to a much bigger space, located on hospital grounds.

“They see here, in this building, they will see close to 11,000 patient encounters a year,” Slingerland said.

The new health care center offers patients a primary care doctor, the upstairs houses a long-term care facility and the rooms are set up for outpatient treatment and procedures.

The staff work in an open-air model, sharing office space to collaborate on patients' needs.

And there’s a conference room named for state Senator Betty Little, for her help in getting the state on board.

“Health care is so important to everyone and it’s all here, it’s all in one place,” said Little, R-Queensbury.

The hospital, primary care office and long-term care facility will share resources, like lab work, X-rays, radiology. It opens its doors to the public on Monday.

