Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prospect of a vaccine to shield Americans from coronavirus infection emerged as a point of contention in the White House race as President Donald Trump accused Democrats of “disparaging” for political gain a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available before the election.

“It’s so dangerous for our country, what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” the president pledged Monday at a White House news conference.

Trump leveled the accusation a day after Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate, said she “would not trust his word” on getting the vaccine. “I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump,” Harris said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden amplified Harris’ comments Monday after he was asked if he would get a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Biden said he would take a vaccine but wants to see what the scientists have to say, too.

Biden said Trump has said “so many things that aren’t true, I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. So he’s undermining public confidence.”

Still, the former vice president said: “If I could get a vaccine tomorrow I’d do it, if it would cost me the election I’d do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now.”

The back-and-forth over a coronavirus vaccine played out as three of the candidates fanned out across the country on Labor Day, the traditional start of the two-month sprint to the election. Harris and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Wisconsin and Biden went to Pennsylvania. Trump added the news conference to a schedule that originally was blank.

Harris, a California Democrat, said in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday that she would not trust a coronavirus vaccine if one were ready at the end of the year because “there’s very little that we can trust that ... comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth.” She argued that scientists would be “muzzled” because Trump is focused on getting reelected.

Trump dismissed her comments as “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric” designed to detract from the effort to quickly ready a vaccine for a disease that has killed about 190,000 Americans and infected more than 6 million others, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

“She’s talking about disparaging a vaccine so that people don’t think the achievement was a great achievement,” Trump said, answering reporters’ questions as he stood at a lectern placed at the front door of the White House on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the mansion.

“They’ll say anything,” he said.

Trump insisted he hasn’t said a vaccine could be ready before November, although he has said so repeatedly and as recently as Friday.

The president then proceeded to say what he had just denied ever saying.

“What I said is by the end of the year, but I think it could even be sooner that that,” he said about a vaccine. “It could be during the month of October, actually could be before November.”

Under a program Trump calls “Operation Warp Speed,” the goal is to have 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in stock by January. He has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on what amounts to a huge gamble since vaccine development usually takes years.

Concerns exist about political influence over development of a vaccine, and whether one produced under this process will be safe and effective.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN last week that it is unlikely but “not impossible” that a vaccine could win approval in October, instead of November or December.

Fauci added that he’s “pretty sure” a vaccine would not be approved for Americans unless it was both safe and effective.

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has said the agency would not cut corners as it evaluates vaccines, but would aim to expedite its work. He told the Financial Times last week that it might be “appropriate” to approve a vaccine before clinical trials were complete if the benefits outweighed the risks.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, has given assurances that Trump “will not in any way sacrifice safety” when it comes to a vaccine. And executives of five top pharmaceutical companies pledged that no COVID-19 vaccines or treatments will be approved, even for emergency use, without proof they are safe and effective.

Some concerns were sparked by a letter dated Aug. 27 in which Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asked governors to help government contractor McKesson Corp. make sure vaccine distribution facilities are up and running by Nov. 1.

Redfield did not say a vaccine would be ready by then.

Three COVID-19 vaccines are undergoing final-stage, or Phase 3, clinical trials in the U.S. Each study is enrolling about 30,000 people who will get two shots, three weeks apart, and then will be monitored for coronavirus infections and side effects for anywhere from a week to two years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth College welcomes back students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth College welcomes students back to campus Tuesday. This comes despite a petition among professors to go fully remote.

News

Gov. Scott and health officials to provide COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

National

Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid renewed discussions about race, politics, and equal treatment under the law, the case has sparked a public outcry.

News

Spirit Airlines no longer taking off or landing in Plattsburgh

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spirit Airlines is no longer taking off or landing at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

News

Eden man dies from injuries sustained in ATV crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Eden man has died from his injuries a week after an ATV crash.

Latest News

National

Family members of Black woman who died at party want answers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Authorities in Georgia are re-examining a mysterious 2018 death.

News

Volunteers to clean up the Ausable River

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Ausable River Association teamed up with the Adirondack River Rentals to make it happen.

News

Several cars broken into at community camp

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating more car break-ins, this time in the town of Guilford.

News

Vermont students head back to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
What you need to know as Vermont students head back to school Tuesday.

National

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

News

Readsboro home destroyed after insulation catches fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Investigators say a homeowner was soldering pipes in the crawl space under his home on King Hill Road Tuesday when the insulation near the pipes caught fire.