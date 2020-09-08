Dartmouth College welcomes back students

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College welcomes students back to campus Tuesday. This comes despite a petition among professors to go fully remote.

College President Philip Hanlon told the community they are sticking to the original plan.

Only half the roughly 4,200 undergrads will be on campus at a time.

Students will be tested three times in the first week and dorms are being isolated for those who test positive.

Big gatherings are not allowed and every student will have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

