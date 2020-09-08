Advertisement

Essex Junction students, parents excited for return to school

Drop off at Founders Memorial School
Drop off at Founders Memorial School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students that started the school year Tuesday in the classroom had quite the morning as schools got to see the fruits of their preparations. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss was at one school drop off in Essex Junction to see how the planning paid off.

The traditional welcome back to school got a shot of adrenaline at Founders Elementary School in Essex Junction Tuesday morning as many parents opted to drop their kids at the door.

Cars were lined up to the road, single file, while teachers and administrators corralled the arriving students. They were sent through three doorways on campus to ensure they were staying apart.

Vermont students head back to school

After not being in school for six months, students say they are excited to be back.

Founders, like the majority of schools around the state, is using a hybrid model to start, with a mix of in-person classes and remote learning. Parents we spoke with say they want their students back in the classroom and socializing again with classmates.

Back-to-school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

“Thrilled. Letting them be around other kids,” said Jedson Newton a parent. “The socialization -- get them out of the house.”

Others hope this is the first step to something they know. “A shred of normalcy,” said parent Matt Mcuin.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 injured in Guilford fire

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
At least two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a home in Guilford Monday.

News

Vermont $30 buy-local program open for enrollment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott says a $30 buy-local program is open for the public to enroll.

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo COVID-briefing Tuesday

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo COVID briefing Tuesday

Latest News

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo COVID briefing Tuesday

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

AP

Fire chief: NH apartment building fire considered suspicious

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fire officials say the apartment building fire that displaced 25 people is considered suspicious.

News

New Hampshire Primary Preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates for several key races this November.