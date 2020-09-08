Essex Junction students, parents excited for return to school

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students that started the school year Tuesday in the classroom had quite the morning as schools got to see the fruits of their preparations. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss was at one school drop off in Essex Junction to see how the planning paid off.

The traditional welcome back to school got a shot of adrenaline at Founders Elementary School in Essex Junction Tuesday morning as many parents opted to drop their kids at the door.

Cars were lined up to the road, single file, while teachers and administrators corralled the arriving students. They were sent through three doorways on campus to ensure they were staying apart.

After not being in school for six months, students say they are excited to be back.

Founders, like the majority of schools around the state, is using a hybrid model to start, with a mix of in-person classes and remote learning. Parents we spoke with say they want their students back in the classroom and socializing again with classmates.

“Thrilled. Letting them be around other kids,” said Jedson Newton a parent. “The socialization -- get them out of the house.”

Others hope this is the first step to something they know. “A shred of normalcy,” said parent Matt Mcuin.

