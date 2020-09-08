Advertisement

Fall season not in the cards at Middlebury

There are practical reasons why holding seasons for the fall and spring sports teams at the same time would not work at Middlebury
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall sports athletes at Middlebury College have been able to return to the field in a limited capacity. Back in July, the NESCAC announced that it was cancelling league play for it’s fall sports teams. At the time, the possibility was left open of member institutions being able to potentially hold alternate competitions, or move fall team’s schedules to the spring.

In late August, the NCAA canceled the fall sports championships at the Division Three level for the 2020-2021 school year. In the wake of that decision Middlebury announced that it would not attempt to schedule seasons for it’s fall teams in the spring semester.

In a recent conversation, Middlebury Director of Athletics Erin Quinn told Channel Three Sports the decision was made that, if health and safety guidelines allow the College to play sports in the spring, the focus should be on those spring sport teams that saw their entire seasons canceled in the spring of 2020. Quinn also said that there were a host of practical reasons why trying to create a scenario where all of the fall and spring teams at Middlebury were competing in seasons at the same time just wasn’t realistic.

“Football and men’s lacrosse share the same locker room, they share two of the same coaches, they share the same field that doesn’t have lights, they share the same athletic trainer.”, said Quinn. “So if lacrosse is having a full season, that means they’re going to go to six days a week, 15 regular season games and potentially postseason. Then you imagine trying to fit 75 football players in any sort of robust practice and game schedule in there and it just falls apart very quickly.”

“They (the fall sports athletes) understand that and they’re really supportive of their friends who play spring sports. If there’s a chance to play, having the best situation possible and not choosing a path where we would, say, water down both the spring and the fall and try to fit them both in.”

