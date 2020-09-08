Advertisement

Gov. Scott and health officials to provide COVID-19 briefing

Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser or watch below.

We expect the first day of school for students in Vermont to be a big topic. We’ll also get an update on positive cases and perhaps learn more about the outbreak in the Killington area.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 1,651 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 145,993 tests have been conducted, 539 travelers are being monitored, 8,023 have completed monitoring and 1,465 have recovered.

