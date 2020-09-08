Gov. Scott and health officials to provide COVID-19 briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday morning.

We expect the first day of school for students in Vermont to be a big topic. We’ll also get an update on positive cases and perhaps learn more about the outbreak in the Killington area.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 1,651 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 145,993 tests have been conducted, 539 travelers are being monitored, 8,023 have completed monitoring and 1,465 have recovered.

