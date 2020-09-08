Advertisement

Leahy: GOP stimulus attempt ‘woefully inadequate’

Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says he refuses to work on the latest Senate relief bill put forth by GOP leaders.

Leahy gave a floor speech Tuesday accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of dragging his feet by not providing meaningful relief to communities across the country.

“The majority leader wants to adjourn the Senate later this month to go home and campaign. It appears all he wants is a show vote of a woefully inadequate bill that he knows will never become law, and then get out of here,” Leahy said.

The House passed the HEROES Act in May on a bipartisan basis. The $3-trillion bill would provide assistance to state and local governments, hazard pay for frontline health care workers, student debt forgiveness, and bolster Medicaid and Medicare.

