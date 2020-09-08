Advertisement

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

Jonathan Hosmer, 47, is shown in the photo taken from surveillance video on the left. Dalton Potter, 29, is shown in the photo on the right.
Jonathan Hosmer, 47, is shown in the photo taken from surveillance video on the left. Dalton Potter, 29, is shown in the photo on the right.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is in custody, and that 29-year-old Dalton Potter remains at large.

The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest.

Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight on Monday. He later wrecked the vehicle and ran off.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth College welcomes back students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth College welcomes students back to campus Tuesday. This comes despite a petition among professors to go fully remote.

News

Gov. Scott and health officials to provide COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

National

Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid renewed discussions about race, politics, and equal treatment under the law, the case has sparked a public outcry.

News

Spirit Airlines no longer taking off or landing in Plattsburgh

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spirit Airlines is no longer taking off or landing at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

News

Eden man dies from injuries sustained in ATV crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Eden man has died from his injuries a week after an ATV crash.

Latest News

National

Family members of Black woman who died at party want answers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Authorities in Georgia are re-examining a mysterious 2018 death.

News

Volunteers to clean up the Ausable River

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Ausable River Association teamed up with the Adirondack River Rentals to make it happen.

News

Several cars broken into at community camp

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating more car break-ins, this time in the town of Guilford.

News

Vermont students head back to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
What you need to know as Vermont students head back to school Tuesday.

National

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

News

Readsboro home destroyed after insulation catches fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Investigators say a homeowner was soldering pipes in the crawl space under his home on King Hill Road Tuesday when the insulation near the pipes caught fire.