Police investigating shooting in Burlington’s Old North End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington’s Old North End.

Investigators say it happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Winooski Ave. and Grant Street.

They say the incident involved two men and a woman, and drugs were involved.

Police confirmed at least one shot was fired when they found a 9 mm casing near the sidewalk.

“Don’t know what caused the altercation but we do know there was a fight in the greenbelt. Crack cocaine was retrieved from the greenbelt area near the shell casing and in front of the vehicle in question,” Burlington Police Lt. Johnathan Young said.

They took the car in question as a part of the investigation.

Police say one of the men ran off with the woman.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask any witnesses to contact them.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.