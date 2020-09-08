Advertisement

Police: person hospitalized following domestic disturbance

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A large police presence in Burlington early Tuesday morning.

Police tell WCAX an investigation is underway after a domestic disturbance.

We don’t know much this morning, but this is what we do know:

Police say they responded to a home on Pitkin Street around 3 a.m. They say they encountered someone with injuries and they were eventually taken to the hospital.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

