Primary day in New Hampshire

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Voters in New Hampshire headed to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary election.

There are changes in the process, thanks to the pandemic. Polling places have been modified to ensure the safety of both voters and poll workers. In Orford, New Hampshire, more than 250 absentee ballots were requested prior to the election which is about how many people turn out on a normal year. Masks and proper social distancing were strongly encouraged.

“We’ve only had one vote who show up so far that wouldn’t wear a mask," said Orford Town Moderator Harrison Pease. “So we processed him but we kept everybody else outside the voting area until that person had processed through.”

The towns of Lebanon and Hanover are also reporting high absentee ballot requests. Poll officials we talked to said overall turnout would likely be up this year due to the large number of people voting absentee. New Hampshire’s secretary of state also says it could be a record turnout once all ballots are counted.

“I mean my hope is that this turns out to be a good practice run for November and that people feel comfortable with the voting process either absentee or doing in it person, and it means we will have a stronger turnout in November,” said Johanna Evans of Lebanon.

Masks are required in Lebanon and Hanover.

