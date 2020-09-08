Readsboro home destroyed after insulation catches fire

READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed a Readboro home last week was sparked by someone soldering pipes.

It happened last Tuesday on King Hill Road. Multiple fire crews from Vermont and Massachusetts responded. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and explosions from propane tanks.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries trying to put out of the flames.

Officials say that the homeowner was soldering pipes in a crawl space and that insulation near the pipes caught fire.

